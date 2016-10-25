City commissioners support Sandusky Schools bond issue

During Monday’s public meeting, all seven city commissioners individually supported Issue 12, a bond issue on the fall ballot benefiting Sandusky Schools.

Issue 12, also known as “Building Better Dreams,” calls for constructing three new educational centers. State funds would cover 64 percent of the total cost, equaling about $35 million.

If approved, the owner of a $100,000 home in Sandusky would pay about $13 a month.

The plan includes:

• One building for preschool and kindergarten students constructed at the site of Hancock Elementary

• One building for first- and second-grade students constructed at the site of Ontario Elementary

• One building for third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students constructed next to Sandusky High School, where Memorial Hospital once stood

The plan also includes Global Education Center, technology center with upgrades planned for the high school’s science labs, planetarium and swimming pool.

Speaking up

Each commissioner talked about why he or she supports the Sandusky Schools levy issue.

In order of when they spoke:

• Dennis Murray Jr.: This is potentially a game changer for the city. This is our last chance, in all probability, to get that high of a percentage of funding from the state. It is demonstrated that improvements in buildings do provide improvements in outcomes. The children in our community deserve this. Many of them are in buildings that are over 100 years old with inadequate heating and no air conditioning. It would be a great thing for the city of Sandusky to have these new buildings.

• Wes Poole: This is so important. People (looking to move) here will be looking for good schools. We do need to bring in some younger people that are starting families, and this is our opportunity to do that.

• Dave Waddington: Just imagine the jobs that this can create. We definitely need it.

• Nikki Lloyd: We need to take care of our children, whether we have children at home or not. They will be the ones taking care of us in the future.

• Greg Lockhart: I also support this issue. I have and will be knocking on doors supporting this issue.

• Dick Brady: We are only as good as our public school system. We have an opportunity as a community to make it the very best we can with this vote.

• Naomi Twine: Our students are so important because they are our future. Providing opportunities for them to have a first-class education is so important.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel