Edison Elementary School

Mayor visits elementary school

Jilly Burns • Today at 12:55 PM
jillyburns@sanduskyregister.com

MILAN — Third graders at Edison Elementary School welcomed a special guest on Monday to learn about the basics of government. 

Invited by the school, Berlin Heights Mayor Carl J. Kamm III spent some time talking about the United States political system and answering questions about his position as mayor. 

