School Notes

Perkins High School’s 1965 homecoming queen Gayle Binting Jones is pictured with 2016 homecoming queen and PHS senior Alyssa Landis. Jones and members of Perkins Schools’ class of 1966 celebrated their 50th reunion during the weekend of October 14.

PORT CLINTON

Port Clinton High School’s National Honor Society chapter recently inducted 27 students during a ceremony in the district’s Performing Arts Center.

The following new members met the membership criteria and were inducted: Donte McClure, Collin Miller, Ella Miller, Chloe Avis, Hailey Ball, Ashlyn Borton, Jared Depner, Emma Eickert, Amaya Eppse, Kyle Fitzpatrick, Jordan Greider, Erin Hiller, Merissa Jagucki, Blake Kelly, Drew Kopchak, Delayna Laurel, Kirsten Lorge, Madeline Recker, Claudia Rosiar, Isabelle Rospert, Maxwell Rumbarger, Cali Sees, Lauren Shaw, Lauren Steyer, Paige Steyer, Morgan Wojciechowski, and John Young.

Middle school principal Carrie Sanchez was the guest speaker and superintendent Patrick Adkins gave closing remarks.

Port Clinton’s National Honor Society chapter plans and participates in a number of projects throughout the year including Adopt-a-Road (Gill Rd.), Halloween Spooktacular, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, CAP Day, Breakfast with the Arts, Reading with Santa, and the High School Talent Show. Mrs. Kathy Miller is the PCHS National Honor Society Advisor.

MONROEVILLE

Monroeville High School FFA Chapter members traveled to Camp Conger to enjoy the annual Greenhand Camp, which occurs every year for first-year FFA members to be introduced to all FFA opportunities. Older FFA members also attended to help the camp run smoothly.

Camp directors Aaron Kohln and Lesley Shanahan both enjoyed running the camp and always look forward to seeing all of the new FFA members each year. As a tradition, the directors gathered the campers around a campfire and discuss all of the fun opportunities that FFA offers.

Camp participants learned about leadership skills, and becoming confident, strong leaders. The campers also learned about the FFA Official Dress, and how to tie a tie. The groups created their own Greenhand Camp T-shirts, and participated in multiple games and group activities. Another important topic that the directors focus on is the SAEs. SAEs are Supervised Agricultural Experiences, where the students learn to record all of their hard work. As the students record their work, they can receive work towards their State FFA Degree through the online program.

All of Monroeville FFA’s Greenhand Camp participants seemed to enjoy the camp and are looking forward to participating in other FFA activities together.

Several schools like Western Reserve, Monroeville, South Central, and Mapleton came together to Camp Conger for this year’s Greenhand Camp.

Members of Monroeville FFA that attended this year’s Greenhand Camp include Sarah Tinnel, Abby Millis, Julia Fries, Bubba Kraft, Adrian Barman, Christian Barman, Maura Brown, Caleb Cardman, Isaac Cleary, Ethan David, Anthony Dublo, Alexis Green, Alex Jeffers, Lauren Jenks, Shane Koch, Robert Kurtycz, Zoe Rogers, Neven Ruggles, Kourtney Scheid, Hannah Stieber, Mason Tonelli, Kaley Vogus, Ricky Willard, and Emily Johnson. Older FFA members that attended Greenhand Camp to help include Noah Cleary, Theo Latteman, Mason Kluding, Jake Kluding, Macy Schafer, Amelia Dalton, Amelia Ruggles, Kennedy Brooks and Chloe Crawford.

