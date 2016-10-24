Huron High School NHS students to host blood drive

The Pint Size Hero program allows elementary and middle school students to host a blood drive at their school. It not only helps the community, but educates young students about the importance of blood donation and its beneficial effects on society.

National Honor Society members went to Woodlands Intermediate School and Shawnee Elementary School to talk to children about the importance of giving blood and how they can become Pint Size Heroes. Members have asked children at both schools to recruit family and friends to donate blood.

Anyone who gives blood in the name of a kid will be given a special flashlight for them to take home to their “Pint Size Hero.” The National Honor Society encourages you, in this time of need, to participate in this life-saving event.

To make an appointment, visit redcross.org/ then select “Give Blood” and then enter zip code 44839. After that you can choose the Wednesday, Oct. 26 blood drive and schedule your appointment. You can also schedule an appointment by emailing Heather Merckens at hmerckens@huronhs.com when you would like to donate.