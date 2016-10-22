Service above self

But outside of academics, they need to learn how to solve problems by putting service above themselves.

Huron High School’s newly-formed Interact Club seeks to serve its students, the community and world in multiple outreach activities.

Huron Rotary Club sponsors the club and its president, Brian Moser, advises student members. Rotary International is parent organization to Interact Club.

The club isn’t entirely new. The very first Interact Club was founded in 1962. Around the world, about 200,000 youth are active in Interact Club through more than 10,000 clubs in 109 countries, according to Huron Rotary’s website.

Prior to last year, the high school didn’t have another service club for student participation. Since last November, members in ninth through twelfth grade have looked for problems to solve right in front of them.

Not long after forming, they found their first project: the bar stools in teacher Roger Blevins’ science lab were uncomfortable. With no back support during lessons, students constantly complained of back pain and couldn’t concentrate on their work.

At one point, Interact club member Caitlyn McNulty said she wouldn’t take an advanced biology class with Blevins if he still had bar stools.

After contemplating possible teachers to help, the club eventually decided on Blevins because he teaches students in all grades in several classes throughout the school day.

Through bakes sales, a spaghetti dinner, and more fundraisers they organized in following months, club members collected $1,400 in donations to buy 27 lab chairs with back support.

The new chairs came just in time before the school year started.

“The kids love them— there was such a positive response,” Blevins said. “I learned that the learning environment is important. If they’re uncomfortable, they won’t have an easy time learning.”

Club members also presented the check of money raised to Huron Schools’ board of education at their meeting in August, using their time to introduce their group and the first major accomplishment.

Throughout the school year, the group will put on more community events. On Wednesday, they’ll host a Halloween event at 6 p.m. at the high school and a Father-Daughter dance in February, to name a few.

As for international outreach, the group will participate in Operation Christmas Child, a project by Samaritan’s Purse that sends shoeboxes with toys and educational items for children in foreign countries.

Being part of Interact Club has been an eye-opening experience for members as they’re learning how to meet local needs.

“There’s a lot to be done in the community,” said senior Cassandra Dircks.

“Having community meals—it’s an eye opener,” Mcnulty said.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood