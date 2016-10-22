Elks Students of the Month – October 2016

Schuster is the daughter of Steven and Valerie Schuster. She attends Perkins High School, where she is soccer team captain, Aim for Excellence secretary, National Honor Society executive officer, student developer for Young Life and participates in indoor soccer, Chamber Choir, student council, Mock Trial, Moot Court, Ohio Attorney General Teen Ambassador Board and Teen Peers Educating Peers. Schuster is also on the Student Leadership Team for One80 High School Ministry and the secretary for Glamour Gals, a community service group serving senior citizens.