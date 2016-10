Dr. Irwin J. Weinfeld, a retired neonatologist who recently moved to Huron, will speak about the history of cholera epidemics in Ohio, specifically the 1849 outbreak in Sandusky. He will touch on the causes, symptoms, modern treatment and prevention of the disease. Weinfeld has visited the Cholera Cemetery in Sandusky and is interested in the treatment of future infectious disease epidemics.

Registration is encouraged by visiting huronlibrary.org or by calling the Huron Library at 419-433-5009.