Monroeville Schools refinances construction bonds

Because of this, the district will save about $762,828 and give it back to taxpayers over the next 30 years.

“We saved more than we initially thought,” said treasurer Stephanie Hanna.

To refinance, Monroeville Schools took advantage a historical event: the lower interest rates in the bond market were caused by England pulling out of the European Union in July.

In November 2012, district voters passed a 2.6 mill bond issue for 34 years. Construction began the following year and was completed in August 2014. The elementary school’s addition cost about $4.2 million to build.

The project was completely funded by the district and was not financially aided by the Ohio School Facilities Commission, officials said. By refunding the bonds, it saves taxpayers money by reducing the amount of interest paid on already approved bonds.

Savings from refinancing will not affect the district’s operating budget or any services offered to students, officials said.

“For a district this size to refund three quarters of the bond is amazing,” said superintendent Ralph Moore. “It’s gratifying to be able to give something back to people who have been supporting us.”

Financial advisor Robert W. Baird & Company helped the district during the refinancing process.

