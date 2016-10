“Coffee Connections” provides continuous communication between the city manager, school officials and Huron residents. White will update residents on city projects while Muratori will provide information on the current state of Huron Schools, including district finances.

Residents will be able to engage in one-on-one conversation with both leaders on important topics. The public is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Muratori at 419-433-1234 ext. 5026.