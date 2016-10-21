Former Norwalk Schools administrator sues district

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 11, claims Goodsite was passed up for assistant superintendent and superintendent positions between 2001 and 2014 because school board members preferred male candidates, though some candidates weren’t as experienced as Goodsite or had ever worked in the district.

She’s seeking $75,000 “to fully, fairly and justly compensate her for her injuries, damages and losses,” the lawsuit states.

For nearly 40 years, Goodsite worked as a home economics teacher, assistant principal and principal in Norwalk Schools from 1978 to 2006.

The lawsuit cites nine instances where age or sex discrimination occurred. Among incidents included in the lawsuit:

•Before accepting her promotion to director of curriculum and instruction in 2006, Goodsite was unsure if she wanted to leave her principal position at Pleasant Elementary. Then-superintendent Wayne Babcanec told her if she accepted the promotion, she’d be given a Step 4, 240-day contract and promised assistant superintendent Michael Gordan would leave his position in February 2009 so Goodsite could replace him.

After she resigned, she was actually given a Step 2, 260-day contract and Gordan didn’t leave his position, according to the lawsuit.

•Goodsite was a finalist for the superintendent position in 2014 and interviewed twice. During her second interview, Goodsite was questioned about her past sex discrimination complaints. On July 26, board members told Goodsite she was chosen as superintendent and Will Folger, who had “no in-district experience and lesser qualifications than Goodsite” would be the assistant superintendent, the lawsuit states. But on July 29, Goodsite learned from press reports that board members “deviated from policy” and “manipulated the hiring process” to hire Folger as superintendent even though he didn’t apply or interview for the position. When Goodsite spoke up about it, then-board president John Lendrum told her “you better watch what bridges you burn as you never know when you need to come back across,” the lawsuit states.

•In October 2014, Goodsite again applied for the superintendent position to replace Folger. Goodsite was told at that time she “did not meet the criteria for an interview,” according to the lawsuit. She was told by a board member at a meeting she was qualified to interview but board members didn’t want to. Eventually, the board hired George Fisk, “a 40-year old male who was less-qualified than Goodsite.” The lawsuit states Lendrum said “the Board wanted longevity before retirement” wanting “someone mid-career.”

•Around April 7, 2015, Goodsite filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission based on sex and age discrimination and retaliation while working as the district’s director of curriculum and assistant superintendent. Upon receiving notice, board members terminated Goodsite’s one-year contract and replaced her ‘with a substantially younger, male employee,” according to the lawsuit. She was supposed to be employed until Aug. 31, 2015.

Norwalk Schools superintendent George Fisk and school board president Rob Ludwig did not return phone calls Friday seeking comment.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood