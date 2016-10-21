Berlin Heights Kiwanis name Student of the Month

Grant is the National Honor Society president, Speech & Debate treasurer, editor for the Creative Writing Club, a Boy Scout and a Camp Invention volunteer. His other school activities include football, track, cross country, Firelands Challenge Academic Team, Mock Trial, Math Club, Art Club, Key Club, peer tutoring and being a writing workshop editor.

Grant has held several leadership positions with and received a number of awards from the Boy Scouts, as well as being an American Legion Constitution Oratorical Contest champion, 89th District Representative in the Ohio Congressional Art Competition, a Daughters of the American Revolution Citizenship Award winner, a Speech & Debate state qualifier and fourth-place winner, a Buckeye Boys State 2016 delegate and Mock Trial Best Witness 2016. He has also attended the Jonathan Reynolds Young Writers Workshop at Denison University.

Grant, the son of Donald and Jennifer Grant, of Norwalk, plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and major in aerospace engineering.