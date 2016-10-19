Positive choices being made at Danbury

Danbury Schools is starting a curriculum along with the Danbury Police to D.A.R.E. students to make the right decisions through positive choices.

D.A.R.E. America is a guidance program that stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The program teaches students about specific drugs and their negative effects and guides them in a positive direction in life.

Other issues that are addressed in the lessons involve peer pressure, how to deal with stressful situations, communication, bullying and feelings among other life changing choices.

Officer Brad LaMarca of the Danbury Police had two weeks of advance training to teach the classes. “It was really intense,” LaMarca said “they fit everything you need to know to steer these kids in the right direction into 80 hours. But it is going to be well worth it.”

Danbury Police Chief Mike Meisler received a grant of $13,988.98 for the curriculum and for LaMarca’s training.

“With the way the world is now,” Meisler said “if we can save even one student it was worth it. I’ve been eager to take on the responsibility as a Certified D.A.R.E. instructor after Chief Meisler approached me with the opportunity a year ago,” LaMarca said “I’m excited to begin teaching the D.A.R.E. curriculum to our students.”

The 10-week 40-minute classes will focus on elementary and middle school students and will start one class a week after their Christmas break.

“I can’t thank retired Perkins Police D.A.R.E. Officer Dan McLaughlin for passing on his wealth of knowledge and experience to make me a more effective instructor,” LaMarca said “and by educating our students on the dangers of substance abuse, it will lead them to living safe and healthy lives.”

LaMarca graduated from the D.A.R.E. Training Center in Columbus on Sept. 30 as a certified instructor to elementary and middle school students. “We couldn’t be more pleased and honored,”Meisler said “Officer Brad is very eager and the program will be a definite benefit to our local students.”