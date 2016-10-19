Perkins athletic boosters pay off stadium with pledges

The organization made their last payment from pledges to pay for the stadium last month, according to district treasurer Dan Bowman.

In August 2012 near the construction’s finish, the club promised to raise $500,000 in pledges from community members and local businesses. The booster club made their last payment of $50,000 from pledges to pay for the stadium in September with help from at about 150 donors on nine levels of giving.

Their deadline to finish was December.

What’s impressive: the booster club made two $50,000 payments in August and September. Essentially, the booster club paid off 20 percent of its obligation since Bowman started working in the district.

“I think it’s an incredible. They made true to their obligation and they did it ahead of schedule,” Bowman said.

“I think what’s really been wonderful as a new superintendent is seeing the parent organizations come together as a whole to do something great,” said superintendent Jodie Hausmann. “It’s wonderful to see everyone coming together as a whole.”

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood