Oak Harbor hosts Academic Challenge

The challenge, organized by North Point Educational Service Center, pushes students to study a wide range of topics.

“The topics come from trips they’ve taken, books they’ve read and experiences they’ve had,” organizer Linda Stauffer said. “We hope the students learn some public speaking skills, develop a stage presence, and learn how to work together as a team.”

Student teams must answer dozens of questions correctly to earn points. The team with the most points advances to the championship match in December.

Stauffer said North Point Educational Service Center prides itself with challenging students outside the classroom.

“The point is to get them to learn about things they might not have been exposed to before,” Stauffer said.

Schools in Ottawa, Erie, Huron and Sandusky counties join in the challenge each year.

Students from Benton-Carroll-Salem, Port Clinton, Put-in-Bay, Danbury and St. Boniface schools competed during the two-day competition at Oak Harbor High School.

Stauffer said students begin preparing for the competition at the start of the school year. Preliminary matches, like the one hosted in Oak Harbor, will continue during the next few weeks.

Finalists from each preliminary match will compete at BGSU Firelands Dec. 6.

Day No. 1 results:

Seventh grade:

1st: Port Clinton: 49

2nd: Oak Harbor: 32

3rd: Danbury: 31

4th: Put-in-Bay: 16

Eighth grade:

1st: Port Clinton: 40

2nd: Put-in-Bay: 34

3rd: Danbury 32

4th: Benton-Carroll-Salem: 28

Day No. 2 results:

Fifth grade:

1st: Danbury: 29

2nd: Oak Harbor: 27

3rd: Put-in-Bay: 26

4th: Port Clinton: 23

5th: St. Boniface: 12

Sixth grade:

1st: Oak Harbor :24

2nd: Port Clinton: 17

3rd: St. Boniface: 19

4th: Put-in-Bay: 14

5th: Danbury:13

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister