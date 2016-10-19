Huron Schools joins Ohio education advocacy group

The school district recently joined the Alliance for High Quality Education, an advocacy group made up of 60 other school districts mostly from Northeast Ohio that fights for fair funding and educational policies.

After joining, the district created a “quality profile,” a culmination of measures that share a glimpse of the district’s successes in academics, arts, student leadership and activities, fiscal stewardship, parental and community involvement and student services. Board members viewed a print version of the profile at their meeting Tuesday.

“If you want a clearer picture of our district, this is much more reliable than what is on the report card,” said Huron Schools superintendent Dennis Muratori. “(The state report cards) are a very narrow snapshot of our district.

“I want to continue to build on this because this is who we are,” he said, encouraging board members to refer community members to the website to view the profile to see district success.

The quality profile should be available on the district’s website sometime this week, Muratori added.

In other business, board members approved a five-year contract with Century Link for $109,600 to replace the district’s phone system, which has not worked properly numerous times since June, including on Tuesday. The system is about 12 years old, Muratori said.

After the five-year contract expires, the district would only need to pay for maintenance fees. All payments would come out of the district’s permanent improvement fund. The district hopes to install the system and train district staff in December during Christmas break.

Also at the meeting, board member Jody Mast noted she and members of the recreation committee created a rough rendering of a proposed recreation center in Huron. The rendering will soon be delivered to the city architect and eventually presented to local companies for construction. The rendering includes a pool, which could solve the district’s dilemma as a permanent home for high school swim practices and meets.

Board members also accepted retirements of Woodlawn Intermediate School custodian Fay Hartley and Huron High School assistant principal Tony Munafo. Hartley served the district for 17 years while Munafo served the district for 30 years as a teacher and assistant principal.

Muratori and board president Eric Muehlhauser thanked both of them for their service to the district.

