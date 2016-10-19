Furry Elementary celebrating its 60th birthday

All this week, Furry Elementary students and staff have been celebrating the school’s 60th birthday with activities and giveaways.

On Saturday, the celebration will be capped off with an open-house from noon to 2 p.m. with snacks and activities for students, parents and community members in classrooms around the school.

Teachers and administrators will be on hand to help celebrate and share memories.

“It’s going be a great thing for the kids,” said Furry Elementary principal Jenn Long.

Each day during school, “birthday presents” were given away to lucky students. And on Friday afternoon, high school band members and a magician will perform and treats will be dished out.

The school is a special place for Long, a 1992 Perkins Schools graduate. She fondly remembers walking into her classroom seeing a red piano and popcorn popping on her first day of kindergarten.

“It felt like home,” she said.

She feels honored to work in a building with a treasured history.

“It’s really kind of special and we’re standing strong,” Long said.

Want to go?

What: Furry Elementary 60th birthday open house

Where: 310 Douglas Drive, Sandusky

When: Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

•The event is open to the public

