Campus note

The following area students are among more than 500 receiving endowed scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University for the 2016-17 academic year:

Erin Bryant, Oak Harbor — Norman Wells Chemistry Scholarship

Chase Castle, Norwalk — E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship and the General Conservatory Fund Scholarship

Jacob Fetherolf, Norwalk — William & Jean Craig Scholarship

Caroline Guy, Bellevue — Suzanne Claflin Strew Dance Scholarship

Jane Hudson, Vermilion — Blanche & Walter Hoffman Scholarship

Nathan Maslyk, Bellevue — Dr. Carl Bechberger Scholarship and the Ethel A. Hathaway Scholarship

Dalton McDaniel, Vermilion — Theodore S. Bogardus Scholarship

Charles Nash, Norwalk — Emma Louise Gerhard Scholarship

Madison Phillips, Norwalk — Mary & Richard Kramer Scholarship