Campus note

The following area students are among more than 500 receiving endowed scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University for the 2016-17 academic year:
Erin Bryant, Oak Harbor — Norman Wells Chemistry Scholarship
Chase Castle, Norwalk — E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship and the General Conservatory Fund Scholarship
Jacob Fetherolf, Norwalk — William & Jean Craig Scholarship
Caroline Guy, Bellevue — Suzanne Claflin Strew Dance Scholarship
Jane Hudson, Vermilion — Blanche & Walter Hoffman Scholarship
Nathan Maslyk, Bellevue — Dr. Carl Bechberger Scholarship and the Ethel A. Hathaway Scholarship
Dalton McDaniel, Vermilion — Theodore S. Bogardus Scholarship
Charles Nash, Norwalk — Emma Louise Gerhard Scholarship
Madison Phillips, Norwalk — Mary & Richard Kramer Scholarship