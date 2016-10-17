Socktober is afoot

It’s also a month becoming known for sock collecting.

Teacher Kristine Gray and fifth grade students at Margaretta Elementary launched Socktober, a sock drive for the homeless throughout the month.

Students were inspired to take action after watching a video featuring YouTube sensation Kid President, a boy who encourages acts of kindness and initiated the movement to challenge two million people to collect necessities for the homeless.

They learned there are about 600,000 homeless people in the United States and socks are one of the most sought-after items because heat often escapes through feet.

Afterward, students got to work making donation boxes and posters.

Originally, their goal was to collect 200 pairs of new socks. As of last week, students received around 750 pairs.

Their new goal: to collect 1,000 new pairs before the month ends.

“I didn’t expect this much support and this to get so huge,” Gray said.

In fact, students at both the elementary and high school are participating and adding to the collection often at five to six locations around Castalia and Vickery.

Along with socks, they’re also asking for gently-used winter clothing like gloves, hats, and coats.

“Everyone keeps peeking into the box outside my classroom to see how many socks we’ve collected. They’re very excited,” Gray said. “My goal for them is that even though they are young, they can make a difference.”

Upon seeing their collection grow, students were touched by local generosity.

“They actually care,” said fifth grader Houston Loan.

Want to donate?

• New pairs of socks and gently used winter clothing can be donated at boxes in the lobbies of Margaretta Elementary School, Margaretta High School and various places around Castalia and Vickery.

• To learn more about Socktober, visit soulpancake.com

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood