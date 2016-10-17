School Notes

The following students were named Clyde Elementary School’s September Students of the Month:

Kennadi Dick, Keeli Kramer, Brynlee Mussell, Ariah Farrar, Addison Mason, Katelyn Zilles, Grace Biggert, Kyleigh McHugh, Emma Bennett, Jayleigh Flynn, Sydney Gill, Cody Keegan, Nico Carroll, Tyler Noftz, Addison Hoerig, Renee Hartman, Ian Everett, Kelsey Ray, Tillie Raschke, Jordan Thornton, Gracie Grezlik, Alyse Spitzer, Leticia Bocardo, and Mairi Davis.

SANDUSKY

Sandusky Central Catholic School 7th grade student Haley Bahnsen was recently chosen as the Artsonia Artist of the Week. Artsonia is the world's largest online student art museum. Haley received an award plaque, and a $50 Blick Art Materials gift certificate. The SCCS junior high art program also received a $100 gift certificate.

PERKINS TWP

Students at Perkins High School and Briar Middle School recently participated in See You At The Pole, an international gathering of students praying for their friends, schools, and the country. Administrators, teachers, youth pastors, students and a Perkins Police officer were among those that participated.

MONROEVILLE

Monroeville High School FFA Chapter’s Soil Judging teams did an excellent job at their District soils competition. The teams traveled to Baltimore, Ohio to compete against other FFA chapters in Ohio. Monroeville FFA teams competed against Buckeye Central FFA, South Central FFA, Firelands FFA, Wynford FFA, Bellevue FFA, Willard FFA, Shelby FFA, Crestview FFA, Western Reserve FFA, Margaretta FFA, Colonel Crawford FFA, Plymouth FFA, Hillsdale FFA, Mapleton FFA and Wellington FFA.

The Monroeville FFA teams placed first overall in both the Rural and Urban Soil Judging Contests. Monroeville FFA’s Rural Judging Team did very well as a whole and individually. Out of 84 contestants, Aiden Stieber placed first overall, Amelia Ruggles placed second, Adam Stang placed fifth, Jake Kluding placed 25th, and Hogan Scheid placed 38th.

Monroeville’s Urban Judging team also did excellent. Out of 69 contestants, Noah Cleary received 1st overall, Theo Latteman placed fourth, Dalton Schaffer placed 11th, Katelyn Kerby placed 12th, and Millie placed 25th.

Since both teams placed first overall, members of both the Rural and Urban Judging Teams will compete in the State Soils Contest. Members competing in the State contest include Rural Soil Judging Team Members Aiden Stieber, Amelia Ruggles, Adam Stang and Jake Kuding, and Urban Soil Judging Team Members Noah Cleary, Dalton Schaffer, Theo Latteman and Katelyn Kerby.