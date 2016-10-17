Teachers decry state testing culture

Many districts were told they simply weren’t good enough, for various reasons, through the state’s informal grading system.

Port Clinton teacher union president Greg Grime argued Ohio’s annual report cards, which measure academic performance with standardized tests, don’t accurately reflect students’ abilities.

Although they work for rival schools, local education leaders agree on one thing: Something needs to change.

“We believe our local boards of education should be more involved in setting policies regarding testing,” Port Clinton Schools superintendent Pat Adkins said.

A handful of Port Clinton Schools teachers recently united to bring awareness to the issues with Ohio’s testing policy. They believe students are tested too often by the state, which damages the education process.

Local superintendents shared their opinions on the issue:

• Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools: “I have general agreement with my colleagues in Port Clinton in that we need to take a hard look at the quality, quantity, and purpose of student testing in Ohio,” superintendent Guy Parmigian said.

• Danbury Schools: “I believe that the state does over test in many areas. I believe that we need be able to evaluate student progress, because that is the question that parents really wants answered,” superintendent Dan Parent said.

• Put-in-Bay Schools: “We are in agreement with Port Clinton. The state report card does not accurately reflect our student's abilities. In our case, we only qualify for a couple of indicators on due to our low number of students. This year, we only received grades on two indicators. How can this be an accurate account of our student's overall achievement?” superintendent Steve Poe said.

Teachers hope the Every Students Succeeds Act, a law reforming education practices, will make a difference. The newly passed legislature could limit the state’s education influence and return some power to local school boards.

“With this legislature beginning next school year to replace No Child Left Behind, we have an opportunity for more control at the state and local level,” Parent said. “Many educators are concerned, however, that the state is just going to remain with the status quo.”

Adkins said local teachers are pushing the state to make changes.

“We will continue to work with our state representatives and advocate for reduced testing, as well as reduced federal involvement in the instruction of our schools,” Adkins said. “I’m scheduled to meet with some of our community organizations in an effort to bring awareness to the issue and ask for their help in supporting candidates who support our position.”

