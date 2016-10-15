Toni V. Holiday Scholarship winners named

Teresa Puckrin attends Terra State Community College and is pursuing a career in music performance and conducting. She is the daughter of Steven and Tammy Puckrin.

Ebony Janice Moore attends Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkely, Calif. She is pursuing a Master of Arts in social change and spiritual leadership and is the daughter of Jacob and Carrie K. Moore.

Morgan Klepper attends the University of Cincinnati, where she is studying for a career in finance. She is the daughter of Matthew and Dana Butler.

Imani L. Arrington attends the University of Akron and is pursuing a career in social work. She is the daughter of Charon Miller.

Each student received $500 from the council, which hosts fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for the scholarships.