Sandusky Schools Parent Summit is one week away

Parent Summit co-chairs Jennifer Chapman, Thanda Maceo and Nichole O’Hara appeared on “Between the Lines,” the Register’s public affairs show with managing editor Matt Westerhold to discuss the event’s details.

The Parent Summit is 8 a.m,. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and includes free breakfast, lunch and raffle prizes. Registration is 8- 9 a.m. with the summit beginning promptly at 9 a.m. at Sandusky High School.

Last year’s summit drew more than 700 parents. This year, the goal is to reach 1,000 parents and additional 300 to 400 students.

Donated grand prizes include a large flat screen TV and iPad mini and a $1,000 scholarship to a student in seventh through twelfth grades who has a parent attend and actively participate in the day’s activities.

Based on its setup, summit guests can focus solely on specific topics that interest them in areas concerning their elementary, middle school or high school students.

The event will feature several hands-on workshops, with nationally-acclaimed keynote speaker LaMarque Ward, author of “Dream Building for Parents.”

Parents will also hear about Parent Portal and Grade Book as well as an update on the district’s Transformation Plan.

A Kids Camp will also be available for children ages three to sixth grade and feature activities provided by

Sandusky Police and Fire departments, Sandusky State Theatre, Sandusky Children’s Museum and OHgo.

And all day, more than 60 area groups and businesses will pack the Sandusky High School gymnasium to distribute information.

The Parent Summit began as an offshoot of smaller educational summits sponsored by the Sandusky chapter of the NAACP for several years.

Sandusky Schools officials, as well as some other local groups — United Way of Erie County, the Wightman Wieber Foundation, and the NAACP's education committee are among the 20 partners of organizations have teamed up to help organize the event.

“This really gives parents the ability to get the information and put it to use,” Maceo said.

“At the end of the day, our children matter,” O’Hara said.

Want to go?

• Sandusky Schools’ Parent Summit is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Registration occurs from 8-9 a.m.

• The event is mostly geared toward district parents and grandparents but a Kids Camp will available for toilet-trained children ages three years to sixth grade.

• Free breakfast and lunch will be served

• For information, go to parentsummit.wixsite.com/home and visit www.scs-k12.net to preregister.

