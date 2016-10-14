Lower activity fees on the line per Perkins Schools levy passage

Board members discussed the fees at their meeting Wednesday evening. Current athletic fees stand at $300 for the first sport, $150 for a second and $50 for a third sport. Other extracurricular activities like National Honor Society also require a fee.

Right now, athletic and activity fees make up 1.37 percent of $300,000 of district revenue, according to district treasurer Dan Bowman.

With passage, the levy would generate $3.5 million for district employee salaries, benefits and district programs and extracurricular activities and cancel district debt. The owner of a $125,000 home in Perkins Township would pay about $28 a month in new taxes to support the schools.

Already, Perkins Schools cut nine positions slashing $500,000 from the operating budget, but it’s not enough.

Administrators surveyed athletic and activity fees in area school districts and noticed a stark differences.

“No one’s fees were 50 percent of what ours are,” Bowman said.

Each board members voiced their opinion on the fees. Reductions could mean cutting an academic or extracurricular activity.

Andrew Carroll: “It’s difficult to prioritize with the possibility of cutting a program.”

Jason Dulaney: “The fees schedule is significantly higher here than in other area schools. I believe extracurriculars are important for a child’s growth. I believe in my heart that extracurriculars are important, but I have hard choices to make— it’s going to be a tough choice to make decisions after the levy ( if it doesn’t pass).”

Brad Mitchel: “Until a levy is passed, we have to choose between an academic or an athletic program and extracurriculars.”

Nicole Hykes: “At the end of the day, we really want the community to help us.”

Michael Ahner: “I’m in favor of a family cap for fees.”

All board members said they weren’t comfortable with approving specific lower rates now before the election. Last month, a set of proposed fee changes came before the board:

• $45 K-12 academic fee excluding lab or fine arts courses

• $150 first sport, $100 second sport and $50 for a third sport for high school sports. A family cap would be $500

However, it’s something they’ll look into after the election: “If the levy passes, the board is interested in reducing the fees. If we have to make reductions, we have to talk about who are going to lose their jobs,” Carroll said.

Also at the meeting, board members approved adjusting open enrollment timelines. The new timelines mandate applications are due April 15 and parents will be notified whether the student has been accepted by May 15. If the student(s) plans to attend, parents must notify the district by June 1.

Old timelines extended into May and June. Perkins Schools has about 496 open enrollment students.

A number of residents spoke up about activity fees and open enrollment concerns. One resident noted the district having nearly 500 open-enrollment students takes away votes from the levy. Another noted while students are coming into the district, more students are leaving the district.

One parent said though paying fees for her children’s activities were hard, her children became more well-rounded people.

“I will pay for future kids because it helped my kids,” she said.

In other business, district executive director E.J. Mahoney announced all five board members decided to put money toward a $1,000 scholarship for a graduating high school senior. The Community Ambassador scholarship will seek to honor a student for good academics, leadership skills and community service.

To be considered, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA, show proof of community involvement, plans to attend a two or four-year college with a major in mind. Additionally, students must write a one- or two-page essay answering one of three prompts about community service.

Following the meeting, members entered into executive session to discuss OAPSE negotiations.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood