Eight schools expected at band show

Register • Updated Today at 12:58 PM

MILAN — It will be a smorgasbord of music Oct. 22 when Edison High School hosts its Annual Marching Band Review beginning at 7 p.m. at the Edison High School Stadium. 

This year’s lineup includes Monroeville, Willard, Bellevue, Norwalk and Edison high school bands, along with the Edison Alumni Band and other area high school bands. 

Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased at the gate beginning at 5:30 p.m. the day of the show. The band will also host a canned food drive, and donations of five unexpired cans of food are worth one free ticket. 

All proceeds will go to the Edison Music Department for instrument and music purchases.

