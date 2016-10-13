Robust robotics team wins top honors

The team earned enough points to advance to the Northern Plains Regional Robotics Competition, an exclusive match hosted each December in Fargo, N.D.

“The boys and girls were awesome,” Port Clinton teacher Bobby Good said. “It was a total nailbiter until the end.”

The team spent weeks designing and building a robot that could traverse a farm field-themed obstacle course. The track simulated the field and required the robot to pick corn, transport vegetables and plant seeds.

The Falcon BEST competition, the annual contest in Bowling Green, incorporated robot performance, team presentations, design preparation, and other factors into multiple scores and categories.

The robot driving team consisted of students Caleb and Dylan Ireland, Melvin McCord, Justin Beckford, William Snyder, Jerald Sedilko and Kaleb Wadsworth. Their combined efforts, along with seemingly endless hours preparation, helped the team earn third place.

“That says a lot about our students’ hard work, dedication and experience,” Good said. “We had no problems with the robot during the competition. The kids can finally get some sleep and stop coming in at 6 a.m. to work on it.”

It wasn’t just the drivers who showed an unwavering dedication to the competition. Port Clinton’s robotics team, dubbed Robo-Skins, consists of 22 students lead by Good.

The group met consistently before and after school to work on the robot and various other parts of their presentation. The Port Clinton team earned third place for their preparation, too.

“We’re proud of our engineering notebook,” Good said. “It’s a 27-page document outlining the engineering design process used to build our robot,” Good said.

A fundraiser is underway to hep the team make its trip to North Dakota. Contact Bobby Good at Port Clinton High School at 419-734-2147 to find out how you can help.

Who made this possible?

Team members include: Justin Beckford, Ashlyn Borton, Valori Borton, Alex Camerato, Chase Cortez, Ryan Dress, Leslee Gilleland, Jordan Greider, Caleb Ireland, Dylan Ireland, Aaron Lin, Kirsten Lorge, Melvin McCord, Christian Mitchell, Ethan Schaffer, Jerald Seilko, Dylan Smothers, William Snyder, Kaleb Wadsworth, and Madyson Webb.

Instructors: teacher Bobby Good and team mentor, Ben Steinmetz, an engineer at Ventra in Sandusky.

