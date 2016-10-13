Perkins High School's class of 1966 to reunite this weekend

Members of Perkins High School’s class of 1966 will reunite Friday and Saturday to celebrate their 50th class reunion with several planned activities.

On Friday, members will ride in the homecoming parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Erie County Fairgrounds. Riding with members will be the 1966 homecoming queen Gayle (Binting) Jones and court attendant Marsha (Fosco) Cotton.

At the end of the first quarter during the football game vs. Oak Harbor, the 1966 alumni will be brought out to the west end of the football field and introduced as a group.

On Saturday at noon, the group will tour the high school with Perkins High School principal Jeff Harbal. Afterward, members will gather at Cameo Pizza.

Later on, they will retreat to classmate Jerry Riggle’s residence in Clyde for more fellowship.

Class members will come from all over the country including California, Illinois, Michigan, Arizona, Florida, among others.

“It would be cool to show that even if it’s been 50 years (since graduation), we’re still coming home, said class historian and event coordinator Carol (Lawrence) Wechter. “I think this type of event is a first for this area.”

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood.