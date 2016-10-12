New Miami University president announces record $40M gift

University officials say the gift from Richard and Joyce Farmer and the Farmer Family Foundation is the largest from any single foundation or individual in Miami’s 207-year history.

“Dick” Farmer, retired chairman and CEO of Cintas Corp., says the Farmer School is one of the greatest business schools in the country and constant innovation is required for it to remain so.

Farmer graduated from Miami in 1956 with a degree in business. Joyce Barnes Farmer received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the Oxford school in 1957.

Crawford says the commitment and generosity the Farmer family has shown to their alma mater speaks volumes.