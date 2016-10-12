Monroeville teacher invites area schools to congressional debate

In addition to his students, Paul invited students from Seneca East, Buckeye Central, Margaretta and Western Reserve high schools to the Register’s U.S. 4th district congressional debate featuring incumbent Jim Jordan and challenger Janet Garrett at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Monroeville Athletic Complex.

“I wanted to reach out to schools in Jordan and Garrett’s district,” Paul said, adding he expects about 200 juniors and seniors in government classes from all five schools.

“What’s most exciting is that you very seldom get chance to work with people on the national level. (The chosen candidate) will be working with the next president, so it’s a very rare opportunity,” he said.

As students watch the debate, Paul wants them to evaluate the candidates based on what they hear and ask questions if desired.

But before seeing the candidates in person, his students searched each candidates’ websites and developed questions to ask during the debate.

“It’s great opportunity for students to ask questions of people who will impact your life,” he said.

Paul has taught through several presidential elections in his 21 years at Monroeville High School, but none have been as controversial as this year’s election.

“Both candidates have issues and baggage coming into the election—it’s unusual and it’s unlike any other election in history,” he said.

Paul and his junior students have mainly paid attention to the presidential campaign to understand the various opinions and platforms on both sides and gain basic understanding of how an election works.

His students have watched the first presidential debate, too.

“They have mixed opinions. Some are truly undecided,” he said.

This year’s presidential election presents its challenges in terms of teaching about it, but Paul wants students to form their own opinions so they can make their own decisions in college and beyond.

“It’s great to teach it because it’s unique and it tries to get kids to look at it with unbiased viewpoints, but it’s hard,” Paul said.

After watching the congressional debate, he hopes students will better understand debate procedures before their own debate in coming weeks.

“I want them to debate to get them out of their comfort zones and argue for things they may or may not believe,” he said.

The U.S. 4th district congressional debate between Jim Jordan and Janet Garrett is part of the Register’s Decision 2016 Debate Series sponsored by BGSU Firelands and is open to the public.

