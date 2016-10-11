Local high school freshmen receive closer look at manufacturing, trade careers

“I didn’t know there were programs like this,” he said. “A few years ago, this wouldn’t have existed.”

He was using Z-Space, a program that, with 3-D glasses, brings topics in STEM, English and social studies to life.

Only 400 schools in the nation have the program, including four in Ohio.

“We’re bringing students into learning with a virtual reality,” said Jason Hoffman of Buckeye Educational Systems of Lexington.

Like Brown, many local high school freshmen discovered possibilities in manufacturing, technical and trade careers at FutureMakers manufacturing showcase Tuesday at EHOVE Career Center with help from Erie and Huron County Economic Development organizations.

About 1,100 students from 11 EHOVE partner schools like Margaretta, Edison and Western Reserve spent 10 minutes at each station completing activities with representatives from MetalTek of Sandusky, Pepperidge Farms, O.E Meyer, Autogate, Norwalk Furniture, among others.

It’s the very first manufacturing event in the career center’s new building, according to Dave Jenkins, EHOVE’s director of operations.

“This exposes people to manufacturing where they can learn that it isn’t dirty— it’s actually cleaner now,” he said.

While some students worked through individual tasks related to manufacturing, representatives from Whirlpool of Clyde had students focus on a broader theme: building spaghetti and marshmallow towers simulating teamwork needed while working in a factory.

Even State Representative Steve Ardnt (R-Port Clinton) got involved— he used a machinery loading simulator to scoop up dirt with a backhoe and dump it into the back of a truck.

At a table nearby, local commercial electricians guided students with stripping wires and threading them through a terminal.

“This is something they could enjoy if they like working with their hands,” said Mike McKenzie, member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers of Erie, Lorain and Huron counties.

McKenzie has done electrical work on Rougarou and other Cedar Point roller coasters and on fixtures at Kalahari Resorts and Great Wolf Lodge.

“Everyday is a new challenge and something different,” he said.

He noted more women should consider working as electricians.

“Ladies can be intimidated by working with their hands, but I hope more women give it consideration. I’ve worked with some women electricians for 20 years,” McKenzie said.

Though Western Reserve High School freshmen Haley West and Sydney Ommert are interested in careers in nursing and physical therapy, they understand manufacturing work better.

“It takes insight to see what other people do in their careers,” West said.

EHOVE officials said they hope to bring the event back next year and add an informational program for parents later in the evening.

