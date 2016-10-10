School Notes

Big Lots on Perkins Ave donated $2,000 to Mills Elementary School at their grand re-opening on Friday, Sept. 30.

PERKINS TWP

Six Perkins High School junior athletes were chosen to attend the 2016 Student Leadership Conference at The Ohio State University Student Union sponsored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The conference seeks to provide a platform to encourage and enhance the development of our student athletic leaders. The 2016 program was very innovative as the theme was Super Women in Athletics. Eight women speakers involved with Olympic hockey, NCAA basketball, lacrosse, media relations, and athletic director administration spoke to students.

PHS who attended include Emileo Calderon (Soccer/Wrestling), Madison Leffler (Cross Country/Track), Ashley Kaufman(Tennis/Softball), Annabelle Gross (Soccer/Swimming), Shawn Gerold (Golf) and Alexis Wilson (Soccer/Cheerleading).

MONROEVILLE

Monroeville High School FFA Chapter’s Soil Judging Teams did a great job at the 2016 County Soils Contest. The teams traveled to Osborne Park in Sandusky to compete against other area FFA teams. Teams also involved in the contests included South Central FFA, Bellevue FFA, Western Reserve FFA, Willard FFA, Margaretta FFA, Firelands FFA and Wellington FFA.

The Monroeville FFA Urban Soil Judging Team won first place overall. Members of the Urban Team included Noah Cleary, Dalton Schaffer, Theo Latteman, Macy Schafer, Millie Dalton, Kennedy Brooks, and Katelyn Kerby. Noah Cleary won first overall in Urban Judging, and Theo Latteman placed second overall.

The Monroeville FFA Rural Soil Judging Team placed second place overall. Members of the Rural Team included Mason Kluding, Aiden Stieber, Amelia Ruggles, Adam Stang, Amelia Opper, Julia Fries, Hogan Scheid and Jake Kluding. Aiden Stieber placed 3rd overall in Rural Judging, and Hogan Scheid placed 5th overall.

Moving on to the District Soil Judging Contest include members of both the Rural and Urban Judging teams. Rural team members participating in the District Contest are Aiden Stieber, Hogan Scheid, Adam Stang and Amelia Ruggles. Urban team members going on to Districts include Noah Cleary, Theo Latteman, Dalton Schaffer, and Katelyn Kerby. Team members moving on to Districts have been working very hard and are looking forward to competing again.