Sandusky Schools approves bus purchases, Project ASAP plans

The district was well within their budget for the purchases, said district treasurer Gina Deppert.

Board members also approved an agreement with Patterson-Stewart Consulting services for Project ASAP: Achievement of Student and Parent’s Engagement Project for Sandusky City Schools, which will use school improvement funds.

Beginning this year, the district launched Project ASAP to help 10 percent of students in the high school’s freshmen class considered to be at risk of not graduating. Within this program, students meet weekly with high school administrators and counselors to learn about healthy academic and social practices.

Parents are also involved and meet with high school administrators on a monthly basis.

The project is part of the district’s plan this year to improve their reading and math scores and its high school graduation rate.

Retirements of head custodians Donald Schlett Jr. and Halden Walton were accepted. Schlett, Venice Heights Elementary’s head custodian and Walton, Sandusky High School’s head custodian, will both retire Dec. 31.

To replace them, officials will conduct a statewide search for custodians with a boiler license and seven years experience.

In other action, board members:

• approved an interagency agreement with Perkins Schools to provide Title I reading intervention services to Sandusky Central Catholic during the 2016-17 school year

• agreed to update their board policies to align with Ohio School Board Association policy updates

• accepted $2,000 donation into the Class of 1964 scholarship fund for high school students

• accepted nearly 70 donations from community members with the majority of them going toward the Sandusky Cultural Center

Superintendent Eugene Sanders noted the city’s recent “Orlando Pace Day” was a historic day for district students.

“For students to see him and interact with him was special for them,” he said.

The board’s next meeting will occur at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

