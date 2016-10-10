Oak Harbor High School students prepped for, fueled commissioner debate

Juniors at Oak Harbor High School watched the Ottawa County commissioner candidates Chris Redfern, Mark Stahl, JoEllen Regal and Mark Coppeler debate last week in the high school’s auditorium.

About 100 students attended the event. Several asked questions covering multiple topics from creating jobs to combating the opiate epidemic plaguing the county. One student even asked how the candidates would put words into action.

The students did their homework.

To prep for the debate, government teacher Nick Lance assigned students to read stories about pertinent local issues from the Register and the Toledo Blade. They crafted their questions based on what they read.

“We’ve been studying local issues for several weeks,” Lance said, adding they’ve paid attention to the drug epidemic and slime being dumped in Benton Township.

Students took debate prep seriously and thought it was interesting.

“I feel that I know what’s going on. I’m not overwhelmed with preparation or learning about the issues,” said junior Andrew Ert.

“I hope to find a candidate that is hoping fix the issues in Ottawa County. There’s a heroin problem that’s really affecting people here,” added classmate Jack Gleckler.

After the debate, students felt better informed.

“I felt they all were well-prepared and had a plan,” junior Abby Eoff said..

“We’re excited to host a civic event and let students see how debate plays out,” said high school principal Cheryl Schell.

“Nick does a good job at preparing and helping students prepare for events like this.”

The Register has seven more debates scheduled for October, including the Sandusky County prosecutor debate between incumbent Tom Stierwalt and challenger Tim Braun at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at Clyde High School’s auditorium.

All political forums from the schools debate series will be streamed live and available for demand viewing after at sanduskyregister.com/decision2016.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com and follow her on Twitter @CaitlinNearhood