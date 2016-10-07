EHOVE students help with event

In addition to the event at Lyme Village, visitors have the option to buy combination tickets that will also gain admittance into Bellevue’s indoor playground, Jungle Junction.

Want to go?

WHAT: Storybook Adventure

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

WHERE: Historic Lyme Village, Bellevue

COST: $6 for adults, $3 for children aged 3-13, and free for children 2 years old and under. An optional $6 combo pass is also available for children aged 3-13 who want to attend Storybook Adventure and Jungle Junction Playground.