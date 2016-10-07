logo
EHOVE Career Center

EHOVE students help with event

Jilly Burns • Updated Today at 3:51 PM
jillyburns@sanduskyregister.com

BELLEVUE — In preparation for fairy tales to come to life during Saturday’s Storybook Adventure event at the Historic Lyme Village, students from EHOVE’s Teacher Academy and other programs visited the village on Friday to set up different scenes straight out of children’s favorite stories. Some of the students will dress up as characters during the event. 

In addition to the event at Lyme Village, visitors have the option to buy combination tickets that will also gain admittance into Bellevue’s indoor playground, Jungle Junction. 

Want to go?

WHAT: Storybook Adventure 

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. 

WHERE: Historic Lyme Village, Bellevue

COST: $6 for adults, $3 for children aged 3-13, and free for children 2 years old and under. An optional $6 combo pass is also available for children aged 3-13 who want to attend Storybook Adventure and Jungle Junction Playground.

