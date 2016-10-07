Clyde-Green Springs Schools remember Emily Wagner before football game

Members of the Clyde-Green Springs community came together to remember Wagner in a short ceremony before the Clyde vs. Edison game at Robert J. Bishop stadium in Clyde.

Clyde-Green Springs students and community members showed their support by wearing yellow, Emily’s favorite color, to the game. Practically everyone in the home stands got that memo.

Even members of the Edison community showed support: football players had yellow stripes on the back of their helmets and members of Edison’s student section wore yellow, too.

During the ceremony, Clyde High School’s marching band played a rendition of “Amazing Grace” with a local bagpipes player.

At the end of the song, more than 20 Clyde-Green Springs Schools administrators,varsity football players, band members and friends of Emily released yellow balloons in her honor.

“Her life may have been short, but her presence will last forever. It’s times like this when you live in Clyde-Green Springs that you see we’re one big community,” an announcer said.

Tears were shed. Students hugged and comforted one another. They thought the ceremony was a fitting tribute to Emily.

“I thought it was cool that everyone was silent and wore yellow in support,” said senior Chelsea Strickland, who said

she worked at Sbarro’s on the Ohio Turnpike near Clyde with Emily.

Junior Savannah Miller said Emily was in her first period English class and remembered her having a bubbly personality.

Students from schools in the Sandusky Bay Conference were told to wear yellow as well to their respective games.

In days since the crash, superintendent Dennis Haft said he received numerous texts from area superintendents giving their support to the district.

“We’re competitors on the field, but we’re really a big community. That’s what it should be all about,” Haft said.

