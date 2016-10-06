Teachers unite for education reform

Whether it’s by tutoring after school or cheering them on during their big game, it’s clear, for some educators, this is more than just a job.

A handful of Port Clinton Schools teachers went to bat for their students Thursday by opposing state education regulations. They believe excessive standardized testing has damaged student education and schools.

“As educators we fight hard everyday so that our children have the resources they need to learn and grow to their potential,” said Greg Grime, teacher union president for Port Clinton Schools. “Test results need to be informative to instruction.”

Grime argued Ohio’s annual report cards — state tests used to measure academic performance — don’t accurately reflect students’ abilities or teacher commitment.

“We have no issues with accountability, it’s important,” Port Clinton Schools superintendent Pat Adkins said. “But the accountability measure can’t be based solely on standardized tests. We have a lot of other positive things going on in our schools to measure student success.”

More than 30 Port Clinton teachers endorsed the Every Students Succeeds Act, a law returning some education control to schools. They met before sunrise Thursday to march into school as a united front calling for change.

“We’re pushing the state to end the testing culture,” Grime said. “We know tests are required for certain subjects, but the state needs to make sure the right tests are being used for the right reasons.”

Local teachers hope state legislature will adopt new education practices that limit state testing, take input from parents and teachers, and focus on art, science, technology engineering and math.

State Rep. Randy Gardner, R-Bowling Green, met with Port Clinton teachers to discuss their concerns.

“While I’m aware of the challenges with constant change, I believe some problems identified with the current structure, coupled with new flexibility from the students succeed act, offer an opportunity for common sense reforms,” Gardner said.



Gardner is one of many state senators who promised to discuss education reform with state leaders. He encouraged local teachers to give him specific concerns and suggestions. He can be reached at gardner@ohiosenate.gov.

“We’re going to make some changes, but we’re going to do it with you,” Gardner told Port Clinton’s teachers. “I think it’s going to happen soon.”

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister