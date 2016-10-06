Students join robot competition

The group is comprised of 22 students and lead by teacher Bobby Good. Together they form a team of dedicated, hard-working people focused on achieving their goals.

“I’m sometimes surprised by how much responsibility these kids can take on,” Good said. “I suppose it’s because they have great parents. We’re lucky to have parental support for our team.”

The team will compete this weekend in Bowling Green State University’s BEST program, which stands for Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology. The theme for this year’s match is agriculture.

During the last six months, students designed, programed and built a fully-functioning robot capable of performing simple tasks for this weekend’s competition. Additionally, they built a hydroponic garden, which uses nutrients and water, not soil, to grow plants.

The robot will need to traverse an obstacle course that simulates an actual farm field. The robot will need to plant seeds, pick corn and carry tomatoes.

The students will be judged on their project planning, marketing presentation, their exhibit, sportsmanship and robot performance.

“It’s quite an experience,” student Melvin McCord said. McCord, along with Dylan and Caleb Ireland represent the senior members of the team. They were joined by student Jerald Sedilko to build this year’s robot.

“It’s great that we get to do do this hands-on work in school,” Caleb Ireland said. “We get to turn nothing into something.”

Most of the the robot, including its programming, was made from scratch.

“This isn’t just an awesome robot competition, it gets kids to learn,” Good said. “We’re lucky we don’t have to leave Port Clinton to do this kind of work on a daily basis.”

