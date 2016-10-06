Orlando Pace inspires students at his alma mater

SANDUSKY— Orlando Pace returned to his hometown Thursday, but he couldn’t return without giving an encouraging message to students at his alma mater.

The 1994 Sandusky High School graduate and Pro Football Hall of Fame member spoke to about 1,400 Sandusky High School and Middle School students as well as community members and city officials Thursday morning during the city of Sandusky’s “Orlando Pace Day.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to be honored by your hometown,” Pace said.

Pace recalled being in elementary school when he asked his mother for money on Friday nights to see Blue Streak football players and wish them good luck.

“I couldn’t wait to have an “S” on my helmet and have students say ‘good luck Orlando,’” he said.

Growing up with in a single parent home made life harder for Pace, but he wasn’t swayed from his dream.

“I wish I could tell you guys my journey was easy, but it was hard,” he said. “I could tell you guys all the excuses I could have had, but it took hard work, dedication and being accountable at a young age.”

His message was brief, but he encouraged them to chase their dreams and lean on resources like teachers and guidance counselors to help them realize their dreams. He credited his high school guidance counselor for helping him formulate his goals.

“These years go by really fast, so talk to somebody about the goals in your life,” he said. “The dream is easy— we can all dream, but we have to do what it takes to achieve that dream,” he said.

Pace left them with one final challenge: “When people tell you you can’t be great, I want you guys to use my story to be a success. I walked in these same halls and I fight the same things you do, but I chose to have good character.

“It’s easy to be great at school and at home, but when no one’s watching, are you guys being great?” he said.

After his speech, Pace was met with a standing ovation and thunderous applause.

Students resonated with Pace’s message.

“I thought it was really inspiring. I was touched by his story, it’s a lot like mine,” said senior Josh Gibson.

Seniors Uniyke Grant and Taylor Moore agreed.

“Having someone come back to Sandusky to speak to us knowing what we’re going through is amazing,” Grant said. “We can succeed and have the same story.”

“It’s definitely inspiring,” Moore added.

