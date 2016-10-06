Mentoring program recruits area schools

The ‘Till Next Time program pairs responsible adults with students who need academic assistance, or require help navigating a personal crisis. Mentors meet with students weekly to discuss their problems, interests and goals.

The Put-in-Bay and Woodmore school systems became the fourth and fifth districts to join the program during the last three years.

“Our goal has been to provide service to students in all of the schools in Ottawa County,” program coordinator Annette Nordlund said. “With the (Put-in-Bay and Woodmore) additions, we’re one step closer to achieving this goal. Our program's success is due in part to the support of the school administration and staff in each district.”

Put-in-Bay Schools superintendent Steve Poe said his district was excited to join the network.

“We felt there was a need for such a program in our school,” Poe said. “It’s worth it anytime a positive role model can make a connection with a young person.”

Despite positive feedback from the community, the program still struggles with recruiting needs. Additionally, Nordlund said coordinators constantly search for new funding sources to sustain the program.

“The challenges are always the same,” Nordlund said. “We’re always looking for new qualified mentors.”

Mentor candidates can apply by calling the program office at 419-301-0868. Mentors must be available for at least 30 minutes, for one day each week, to meet with a student during the school day. Mentors must pass an FBI and Bureau of Criminal Investigation background check, too.

