Lyme Village to host Storybook Adventure Saturday

EHOVE culinary arts students will prepare lunch in the Humpty Dumpty Café and lead an egg coloring activity. Donuts and cider will also be available.

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for children aged 3-13, and free for children 2 years old and under. An optional $6 combo pass is also available for children aged 3-13 who want to attend Storybook Adventure and Jungle Junction Playground.

Lyme Village is located on State Route 4 in Bellevue.

Storybook Adventure is presented by EHOVE Career Center, Lyme Village, Bellevue Recreation Department/Jungle Junction Playground, and the Bellevue Library. Sponsored by Arthur’s Shoe Tree, Copper Top Bakery, Home Depot, Bellevue Hospital, Bassett’s Market, Eshelman Orchard, Bergman Orchard, Ace Hardware and Dr. Journay.

For more information, go to www.EHOVE.net or www.lymevillage.com, or call 419-483-4949.