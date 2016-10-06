Emily Wagner remembered for positive attitude

Wagner, 16, a junior at Clyde High School, died in a car crash Saturday afternoon. She was the front seat passenger in the vehicle that ran through a stop sign at Ohio 19 and County Road 34 around 1 p.m. Saturday. The car collided with a vehicle driven by Jacob Lipstnaw, 28, of Oak Harbor.

Clyde-Green Springs Schools superintendent Dennis Haft said grief counseling was available Monday and Tuesday at Clyde High School students, even though school was closed Monday due to fog.

“I’ve heard nothing but positive things about her,” Haft said. “She was always in an upbeat, happy mood.”

In days after her death, students at Clyde High School are mourning and leaning on each other to cope.

“You can feel a dampened sense of what has happened,” Haft said. “The high school is very close knit and the kids are trying to be there for each other.”

In high school, Emily was involved in Key, Spanish, and Drama clubs as well as Friends of Rachel, a club that inspires acts of kindness to defeat bullying. She also competed on the high school’s bowling and quiz teams and sang in high school choirs.

She planned to attend the University of Findlay to study social work after high school graduation, her obituary states.

Megan Michaels, a friend of Emily’s family, described Emily as “a great kid who was sweet, smart and had an awesome personality, just like her mom Julie” on the GoFundMe page she created to aid the family.

In the near future, Haft said the district wants to plan an event to honor Emily.

“We want to do something to remember Emily, but we want to have students involved in the decision,” he said.

Multiple people took to social media to write tributes and kind messages about Emily after her death. On Twitter, student sections from Bellevue, Margaretta and Perkins high schools told students to wear yellow to remember Emily at their football games. Clyde-Green Springs Schools also encouraged fans to wear yellow to its game Friday to show their support.

Emily’s funeral is 11 a.m. today at Butternut Ridge Church of Christ near Clyde. Burial will follow.

Memorials can be made to the church, Clyde High School Drama Club or the Clyde High School Participation Fund.

Others involved still recovering

Skylar Burroughs, 17, of Clyde, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Vincent’s Hospital and remains in critical condition, according to his GoFundMe page.

Tori Meggitt, 16, of Green Springs had non-life threatening injuries but was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center by ambulance after the crash Saturday.

Oak Harbor resident Jacob Lipstnaw, 28, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Tiffin Hospital and eventually St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo, his GoFundMe page stated.

After colliding, both vehicles then ran off the southwest corner of the intersection and overturned. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Wagner, Lipstraw, and Meggitt were wearing seat belts but Burroughs was not, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

Reach reporter Caitlin Nearhood at nearhood@sanduskyregister.com

