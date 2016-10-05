Sandusky Library officials guest on “Between the Lines”

SANDUSKY— Sandusky Library officials Molly Carver and Terri Estel previewed their Community Reads event next week on “Between the Lines,” the Register’s public affairs program with managing editor Matt Westerhold Wednesday afternoon.

The kickoff event will occur 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 and will feature Erie County Juvenile Court judge Robert DeLamatre, Sandusky Artisans director Joey Supina, Erie County Health commissioner Pete Schade, among others.

Each leader will share how they’re fighting problems discussed in author Wes Moore’s book, “The Other Wes Moore,” which details experiences of two children named Wes Moore in Baltimore, Md.

“Our community has a lot of good resources that I don’t think they’re aware of,” Estel said.

After reading the book, Carver and Estel found several themes in common with Sandusky.

“The whole community impacts the results of children’s lives,” Carver said.

“Mentorship is key— that’s why the one Wes went one way and the other went another way,” Estel said.

“It resonated with me because lots of grandparents raise kids here in the community.”

Multiple discussions about the book will also take place throughout October at the library leading up to Moore’s visit at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 . at the Sandusky State Theatre. The event is free to the public.

“Wes’ message is that public service is a way of life. Everyone should be helping in the community,” Estel said.

Watch the video on demand at sanduskyregister.com.

Want to go?

What: Sandusky Reads kickoff event for “The Other Wes Moore”

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10

Where: Sandusky Library, 114 W. Adams St.

•The event is free to the public