Sandusky Library to host Sandusky Reads kick-off event

But before he visits, the Sandusky Library will host an event featuring six area leaders to discuss how they’re combating issues presented in the book.

The kickoff event will occur 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 and will feature Erie County Juvenile Court judge Robert DeLamatre, Sandusky Artisans director Joey Supina, Erie County Health commissioner Pete Schade, among others.

The program is part of Sandusky Reads, project to cultivate community conversation on a specific book.

Moore’s book, “The Other Wes Moore,” details the experiences of two children named Wes Moore in Baltimore, Md.

Both had troubled upbringings and lived in similar neighborhoods, but their lives took different paths: one grew up to be a Rhodes Scholar, military veteran, White House leader and business man while the other became a convicted murderer.

“Sandusky and the community have people who make a difference and helping the youth in the community and we wanted to highlight people doing that and feature them so that they don’t become like the man in Wes’ book, said Terri Estel, the library’s director of operations.

Originally, the library wanted to bring Moore to Sandusky when first-year BGSU Firelands students read his book in 2014, but weren’t able to. With help from the Lange Trust, he’s will come this year.

“Wes’ message is that public service should be a way of life and support systems can have the most profound effect on someone’s life and we want people to see that these groups are available for people and help is available for kids,” she said.

Moore will speak at the Sandusky State Theatre for a free event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Tickets are not required to attend, but reservations must be made.

He will then speak to Sandusky, Perkins, Margaretta and St. Mary’s students Thursday, Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. at Sandusky High School’s auditorium.

The Erie County Community Foundation and Ohio State University Alumni Club of Erie County provided grant funding to distribute more than 500 books to students from the participating schools to read before the event.

“We’re hoping everyone will come out and hear and him speak,” Estel said. “We hope parents will come out and talk to their children about the issues in the book.”

Want to go?

What: Sandusky Reads kickoff event for “The Other Wes Moore”

When: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10

Where: Sandusky Library, 114 W. Adams St.

•The event is free to the public. To make reservations, call the Lange Trust at 419-625-9743.