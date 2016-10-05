Bellevue students cope with student's death

Howland was a 6th grade student at Bellevue Middle School.

Howland had been sick for a couple days before he died Saturday at Toledo Children's Hospital, said Bellevue Detective Eric Burt.

An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of Howland's death, but there was no signs of anything suspicious, Burt said.

The school district had counselors available all day Tuesday for staff and students. They will continue to provide counseling support for as long as needed.

“Our school district staff and students are heartbroken over Holton's passing,” said Bellevue Schools superintendent Kim Schubert.

Howland’s teachers and friends describe him as a very sweet, happy boy who always had a smile on his face, she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Schubert said.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, where a funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Donations to offset funeral costs can be made HERE at the Holton Howland go fund me page.