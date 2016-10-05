BGSU Firelands, University of Findlay offer collaborative pharmacy program

BGSU Firelands and the University of Findlay recently partnered to offer at 2 + 4 pharmacy program that funnels into the Findlay’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

It’s not only the regional campus’ first pharmacy program— it’s also the first doctorate level program offered at BGSU Firelands, officials say.

How it works: Students begin at BGSU Firelands by taking two years of general education and entry science classes in its new Allied Health and Sciences building.

The first year requires 43 semester hours spread between fall, spring and summer semesters while the second year requires 36 semester hours in the same time frame.

Classes can be online and in person in those first two years and tuition and general fees will equal about $2,465 per semester, officials said.

After that, they’ll complete the last four years of the program on campus at the University of Findlay. They’ll complete eight semesters with the last two semesters providing on-site clinical rotations in general medicine, advanced community pharmacy and opportunities to work with specialized patients, according to University of Findlay College of Pharmacy Dean Debra Parker.

They’ll also need to meet admissions requirements for transfer students. Since tuition costs depend on each students’ financial aid package, Parker suggests using the Total Degree Cost Calculator on Findlay’s website.

Right now, Findlay holds five spots guaranteed with more possible openings in the future. Officials said the program’s first students will be admitted for Fall 2017.

Before completing the remaining four years of the program at Findlay, students must:

•Maintain a 3.0 overall GPA or better

•Have at least a “C” grade in any class while at BGSU Firelands

•Complete 30 hours of community service

•Have eligibility for an Ohio pharmacy internship

The partnership comes about two years since initial discussions began, according to BGSU Firelands campus Dean Andrew Kurtz. Officials looked at program curriculum and matched up BGSU Firelands and Findlay coursework during the process.

“We’re really overjoyed to have this relationship with Findlay and to have students have cost savings by going to BGSU for two years on campus,” he said.

Since Findlay’s pharmacy program is highly competitive, the 2 + 4 program provides a straight path for interested students.

“We’re creating a pipeline for students to get into program,” Kurtz said. “It’s 6 years and you have your career path laid out for you.”

Want to enroll?

• For information about enrolling in the program, call the Office of Admissions at 419-372-0607 or fireadm@bgsu.edu

Tuition and fees

• BGSU Firelands: $2,465 per semester

•University of Findlay: Depending on financial aid package, use the Total Degree Cost Calculator on the university’s website here.

