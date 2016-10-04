Special needs scholarship available

The deadline to apply for the scholarships, which are worth between $7,578 and $27,000, is Nov. 15.

Any student in the state with an Individualized Education Plan is eligible to apply, according to a recent release from School Choice Ohio. Students can use the scholarship for services at private therapists and other approved services providers, services and tuition at participating private schools and services at participating public schools outside the student’s home district.

Parents apply to the participating school and/or providers of their choice, and ask the child’s primary provider to apply for the scholarship on their behalf. Private school students are eligible to apply. Students cannot receive a scholarship and remain in their resident school district.

For information, visit scohio.org.