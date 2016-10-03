School Notes

Townsend Community School students Tammy Kluding, Katie Mervine, Alicia Garcia, Kaitlyn Rose, Matt Remmick, Trent Smetzer, Kylan Mock, Alexis Fox and Michael Farrell served as tour guides during the school’s open house event Sept. 21. Students lead local residents around the school and answered questions about the school’s purpose for local students.

NORWALK

Norwalk Catholic School first graders went on a trip to Deer Park. The trip coincided with their science lessons about living things and what they need for survival. While there, students fed the animals and saw how they are cared for.

PERKINS TWP

Perkins High School senior Caroline Schuster was recently named a National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Student.

Schuster is one of about 34,000 Commended students around the country being recognized for their exceptional academic promise this year. Commended students placed among the top five percent of the more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2017 competition by taking the PSAT/National Merit Qualifying Test.

BELLEVUE

Bellevue High School senior Megan Coan was recently named a National Merit Scholarship Corporation Commended Student.

Coan is one of about 34,000 Commended students around the country being recognized for their exceptional academic promise this year.