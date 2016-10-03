A complete metamorphosis

However, September 26 was different.

For a third straight year, students watched third grader teacher Jacquelyn Conrad release Monarch butterflies Monday afternoon at Ontario Elementary School.

In the school’s courtyard, about 50 students stood in a circle around Conrad, who carefully removed 12 butterflies from their cage, tagged them and gave each one to a student to observe closely.

Because of cooler temperatures than previous years, the butterflies kept their wings closed and sat on students’ fingers.

“It tickled,” said third grader Sa’nya Kelly. “It was weird, but it’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Despite the weather, Conrad incorporates the butterflies into her science lesson about the life cycle each year. Before the release, she kept the cage in her classroom where students saw each caterpillar build a chrysalis and eventually break free.

Conrad’s butterfly lesson was coordinated with iEvolve with STEM program, a local state-funded educational grant serving Perkins and Sandusky elementary schools through Bowling Green State University.

Conrad herself raises and releases anywhere from 300 to 400 butterflies each year. Typically, she starts her search for monarch caterpillars in June around Ohio with help from fellow collectors. But this year, she couldn’t find any until about July and August due to declining populations.

To aid population growth, she tagged butterflies by placing a small sticker on one wing. Once the butterflies make their journey to Mexico, researchers will be able to find and report them.

After students held the butterflies, they were released onto flowers in the school’s pollinator garden. The flowers and plants in the garden aren’t sprayed with pesticides and harmful chemicals, so the butterflies won’t be poisoned before they fly off.

“I want kids to see that anyone can do this and learn about conservation. They can make a difference,” Conrad said.

