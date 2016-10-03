Nehemiah Center to host open house next week

Any donors, supporters, family members of children enrolled in Club 180 and Xtreme programs and interested community members are invited to attend.

“This is to say ‘thank you’ to anyone who’s helped the Nehemiah Center financially,” said executive director Tondra Frisby.

“People can come out and and meet the board and the kids who go here and see our programs.”

Students enrolled in the program will be on hand to use aviation simulators and provide other demonstrations to visitors as they tour the building.

Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

Want to go?

What: Nehemiah Center open house

When: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: 1215 Campbell St. at the old Campbell School

