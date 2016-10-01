logo
Immaculate Conception School

Lunch with a VIP

Erin McLaughlin • Updated Today at 1:29 PM
PORT CLINTON — After Mass, Immaculate Conception School students enjoyed lunch with a “very important person” on Friday.

Students were allowed to bring a VIP to school and spend the morning with them. A VIP could be a family member or a friend.

During VIP Day, ICS celebrated its enrollment of 100 children with a "100 Strong in Faith" theme.

