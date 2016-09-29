Port Clinton students perform mock vote

But these youngsters didn’t vote in the upcoming presidential, commissioner or prosecutor races. Rather, Bataan Memorial Elementary students participated in a mock vote to decide if homework should be assigned this weekend.

“It’s really important for these kids to understand the voting process,” said Carol Ann Hill, director of the Ottawa County Board of Elections. “Hopefully they can stay engaged and interested in elections as they get older.”

Hill was invited to a third-grade class Thursday to discuss elections and answer student questions.

“I invited her because students don’t know how the voting process works for adults,” Port Clinton teacher Zach Amos said. “We do class votes on things to help make decisions, but I knew they didn’t understand what it was like for their parents.”

Amos said his class recently studied Port Clinton’s government. For instance, students learned how local laws are created and enforced in the city.

“The board of elections visit fit right in with out state social studies curriculum,” Amos said. “(We’re studying) how to respect the rights of others; being informed about local issues; paying taxes; voting; and obeying laws.”

Students used mock registration forms and ballots to vote on issues presented in class. They also asked about the legal voting age; the election process; and government positions.

“This board of elections visit is just the beginning of many more (opportunities) for questions,” Amos said. “We’re going to continue our quest for knowledge by reaching out to some of our local officials. It’s one thing to read about people in our local community, but it’s rewarding to the students if we can see them in person.”

